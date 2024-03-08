TINY, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make a funding announcement to support conservation areas in Ontario, while committing to significant collaboration toward the Government of Canada's goal of protecting 30 percent of land and water by 2030.

He will be joined by the Honourable Andrea Khanjin, Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. Following the announcement, the Parliamentary Secretary, Adam van Koeverden, will hold a media availability.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability



Date: Monday, March 11, 2024



Time: 1:00 p.m. (EDT)



Location: Awenda Provincial Park (follow sign to the Administration Office)

670 Awenda Park Road

Tiny, Ontario

Media representatives are encouraged to register for this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]