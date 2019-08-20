Media Advisory - Government supports two local dairy processing companies
Aug 20, 2019, 11:36 ET
ST. PRIME, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion will make a federal funding announcement in support of two dairy processing companies located in Lac-Saint-Jean.
Date
August 21, 2019
Time
3:00 PM (local time)
Location
Restaurant de la Fromagerie Perron
598 Rue Principale, Saint-Prime (Québec)
G8J 1T1
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
