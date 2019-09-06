Media Advisory - Government of Canada will announce help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades Français

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping Canadians get the skills and training they need to succeed in a changing economy.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Monday, September 9, 2019


TIME:

2:30 p.m.


PLACE:

LiUNA Local 625
2155 Fasan Drive
Oldcastle, Ontario

