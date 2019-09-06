Media Advisory - Government of Canada will announce help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping Canadians get the skills and training they need to succeed in a changing economy.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE: Monday, September 9, 2019



TIME: 2:30 p.m.



PLACE: LiUNA Local 625

2155 Fasan Drive

Oldcastle, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

