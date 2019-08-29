Media Advisory - Government of Canada will announce funding to benefit Indigenous youth in Val‑d'Or

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping Indigenous youth in Val‑d'Or overcome skills and employment barriers when transitioning to the labour market.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Friday, August 30, 2019



TIME : 1:30 p.m.



PLACE: Kinawit

255 Scouts road,

Val-d'Or, Quebec

