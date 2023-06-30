OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, will be making an important announcement about growing Canada's visitor economy through the Government of Canada's new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Minister Boissonnault will be joined by:

Chris Bittle , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines ;

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for ; Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre;

Marsha Walden , President and CEO, Destination Canada;

, President and CEO, Destination Canada; Beth Potter , President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada ; and

, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of ; and Keith Henry , President and CEO, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada .

The announcement will be followed by a media availability.

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 am (ET)

Location:

Table Rock Centre outdoor platform

6650 Niagara River Parkway

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to register and to obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.

Media representatives interested in one-on-one interviews with Minister Boissonnault can reach out to Farrah-Lilia Kerkadi.

