Media advisory - Government of Canada to unveil new way forward for Canadian tourism sector
30 Jun, 2023, 15:07 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, will be making an important announcement about growing Canada's visitor economy through the Government of Canada's new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.
Minister Boissonnault will be joined by:
- Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines;
- Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre;
- Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada;
- Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada; and
- Keith Henry, President and CEO, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada.
The announcement will be followed by a media availability.
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Time: 10:00 am (ET)
Location:
Table Rock Centre outdoor platform
6650 Niagara River Parkway
Niagara Falls, Ontario
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to register and to obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.
Media representatives interested in one-on-one interviews with Minister Boissonnault can reach out to Farrah-Lilia Kerkadi.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Farrah-Lilia Kerkadi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, 343-553-6203, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
