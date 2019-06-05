Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support Canadian youth facing barriers to employment Français

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Jun 05, 2019, 11:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, along with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, will highlight how the Government of Canada is helping young Canadians gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Thursday, June 6, 2019


TIME:

9:00 a.m.


PLACE:

The Bayview Yards
RBC Foundry
7 Bayview Road
Ottawa, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter 

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Employment and Social Development Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support Canadian youth facing barriers to employment

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Jun 05, 2019, 11:00 ET