Media Advisory - Government of Canada to officially open state-of-the-art ocean research facility at Bedford Institute of Oceanography

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament, Darren Fisher, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, joined by Assistant Deputy Minister for Defence Research and Development Canada, Dr. Jaspinder Komal, will officially open the Facility for Intelligent Marine Systems (FIMS), located on the Bedford Institute of Oceanography Campus in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Official remarks will be followed by a tour of the new research facility, including equipment demonstrations by researchers from DFO, DND and NRCan.

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Location: Bedford Institute of Oceanography, 1 Challenger Drive, Dartmouth, NS

Registration: Media wishing to attend are asked to register. Contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm your attendance or to receive more details.

Please note: Media attending the event will need to register with the Commissionaire who will be stationed at the entrance to the Vulcan Building (bottom of the hill across from the Jetty Gate). The event will be held at FIMS, located on the Jetty. Any members of the media with mobility issues should note that the tour will involve moving between floors at the Facility; an elevator is available.

For further information: Jérémy Collard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region, 902-407-8439, [email protected]