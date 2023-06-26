Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make strategic investments in emerging industries on Vancouver Island Français

News provided by

Pacific Economic Development Canada

26 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

VICTORIA, BC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to help several Greater Victoria organizations boost innovation networks, drive business growth, and create new jobs and training opportunities.

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.

Continue Reading
Government of Canada to make strategic investments in emerging industries on Vancouver Island (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada to make strategic investments in emerging industries on Vancouver Island (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Event:           

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will announce funding to help several Greater Victoria organizations boost innovation networks, drive business growth, and create new jobs and training opportunities.

Date:             

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time:             

10:45 am PT

Location:       

Oak Bay Marina

1327 Beach Drive

Victoria, B.C.

Contacts

Stay connected
Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Advisor, PacifiCan, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Pacific Economic Development Canada