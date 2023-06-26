VICTORIA, BC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to help several Greater Victoria organizations boost innovation networks, drive business growth, and create new jobs and training opportunities.

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.

Government of Canada to make strategic investments in emerging industries on Vancouver Island (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Event: The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will announce funding to help several Greater Victoria organizations boost innovation networks, drive business growth, and create new jobs and training opportunities. Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 10:45 am PT Location: Oak Bay Marina

