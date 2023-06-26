Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make strategic investments in emerging industries on Vancouver Island Français
26 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET
VICTORIA, BC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to help several Greater Victoria organizations boost innovation networks, drive business growth, and create new jobs and training opportunities.
The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.
|
Event:
|
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will announce funding to help several Greater Victoria organizations boost innovation networks, drive business growth, and create new jobs and training opportunities.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
|
Time:
|
10:45 am PT
|
Location:
|
Oak Bay Marina
|
1327 Beach Drive
|
Victoria, B.C.
Contacts
Stay connected
Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada
For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Advisor, PacifiCan, [email protected]
Share this article