Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make multi-million dollar funding announcement to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets
Mar 17, 2023, 13:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding that will help several innovative businesses accelerate their growth and compete globally.
The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.
Event:
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will announce funding to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets.
Date:
March 20, 2023
Time:
10:00 am PT
Location:
Aspect Biosystems
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada
For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Amanda Costa Senior Communications Advisor, PacifiCan, [email protected]
