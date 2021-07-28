ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl on be behalf of The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Sheilagh O'Leary,

Deputy Mayor of St. John's, for the announcement.

Date: July 29, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. NDT Location: Salvation Army

Ches Penney Centre of Hope

18 Springdale Street

St. John's, Nl A1E 2R1

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

