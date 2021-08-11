LONDON, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, and Josh Morgan, Deputy Mayor of London, for the announcement.

Date: August 11th, 2021 Time: 2:00PM ET Location: 77 Tecumseh Street West, London, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Hafsah Asadullah, Communications Assistant, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

