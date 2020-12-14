Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Hamilton
Dec 14, 2020, 12:12 ET
HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and City of Hamilton will be making a major announcement related to housing in Hamilton.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour for the Government of Canada and Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of the City of Hamilton for the announcement.
Date:
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Time:
10:00 a.m.
The announcement will be livestreamed at:
https://live.webcastcanada.ca/go/CMHC-Dec15
Media will have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference: 1-888-886-7786.
For further information: Jessica Eritou, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Wilbur McLean, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 416-218-3331, [email protected]