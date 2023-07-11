MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a housing announcement in Montreal.

Media are invited to join the Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing) and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, along with Martin Lafortune, Director General of Maison l'Exode, for the announcement.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Date: July 12th, 2023



Time: 9:30 a.m. ET



Location: 2585 Létourneaux St, Montreal, QC

