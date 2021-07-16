Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Housing-Related Announcement in Charlottetown Français
Jul 16, 2021, 11:16 ET
CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, for the announcement.
Date:
July 19, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. ADT
Location:
The press conference will be livestreamed at this link:
https://housingannouncement.can.chime.live
NOTES:
- Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference: 1-866-206-0153
- Teleconference ID: 3899984#
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
