Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Housing-Related Announcement in Charlottetown Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jul 16, 2021, 11:16 ET

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, for the announcement.

Date:

July 19, 2021

 

Time:

9:00 a.m. ADT

 

Location:

The press conference will be  livestreamed at this link:

 

https://housingannouncement.can.chime.live

NOTES:

  • Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference: 1-866-206-0153

  • Teleconference ID: 3899984#

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

