HAY RIVER, NT, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and R.J Simpson, Premier of Northwest Territories, for an important housing announcement.
Date:
November 29 2024
Time:
11:30 am MT
Location:
66 Capital Drive, Hay River, NT,
X0E 0R0
SOURCE Government of Canada
For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
