Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative - Phase 2
Jul 12, 2019, 14:21 ET
QUÉBEC, le 12 juill. 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative – Phase 2.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
Date:
July 15, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m.
Location:
Coopérative d'habitation les bons amis
625 2e Avenue
Quebec, QC G1L 3B5
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Catherine Léger, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 514-283-7972, cleger@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
