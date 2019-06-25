Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in Sturgeon Falls

STURGEON FALLS, ON, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Sturgeon Falls.

Media are invited to join Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Date: June 26, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: 211 Railway Street Sturgeon Falls, ON

