Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Ottawa

OTTAWA, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Ottawa.

Media are invited to join the Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

Date:

July 3 , 2019
   

Time:

9:00 AM
   

Location:

2960 Riverside Drive,

Ottawa, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Spencer Magee, CMHC, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

