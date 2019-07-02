Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Ottawa

OTTAWA, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Ottawa.

Media are invited to join the Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

Date: July 3 , 2019 Time: 9:00 AM Location: 2960 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Spencer Magee, CMHC, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

