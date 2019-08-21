Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in London

LONDON, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in London.

Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport and to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility (Accessibility).

Date: August 22, 2019



Time: 1:30 PM



Location: 332 Richmond Street, London, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Spencer Magee, CMHC, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

