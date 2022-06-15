Media advisory - Government of Canada to hold technical briefing and media availability on strengthening Canadians' protection and trust in the digital economy

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Technical briefing

Officials from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will hold a technical briefing on the new privacy legislation. The briefing will take place via teleconference prior to the ministers' media availability.

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time: 11:30 am (ET)

Media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive the dial-in information.

Media availability

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will hold a media availability on proposed legislation that includes a new privacy regime to increase transparency and give Canadians more control over their data and new rules to help ensure the responsible use of AI, building trust in the digital economy.

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time: 1:15 p.m. (ET)

Location:

Parliament of Canada

West Block, Foyer, 3rd floor

Ottawa, Ontario

