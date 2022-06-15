Media advisory - Government of Canada to hold technical briefing and media availability on strengthening Canadians' protection and trust in the digital economy
Jun 15, 2022, 16:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Technical briefing
Officials from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will hold a technical briefing on the new privacy legislation. The briefing will take place via teleconference prior to the ministers' media availability.
Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Time: 11:30 am (ET)
Media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive the dial-in information.
Media availability
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will hold a media availability on proposed legislation that includes a new privacy regime to increase transparency and give Canadians more control over their data and new rules to help ensure the responsible use of AI, building trust in the digital economy.
Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Time: 1:15 p.m. (ET)
Location:
Parliament of Canada
West Block, Foyer, 3rd floor
Ottawa, Ontario
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic, Development Canada, [email protected]
