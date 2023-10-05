Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for the Charles Macdonald Concrete House Museum Français
05 Oct, 2023, 15:05 ET
Member of Parliament Kody Blois will announce support for this heritage building and free museum
CENTREVILLE, NS, Oct 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Kody Blois, Member of Parliament (Kings–Hants), alongside the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, will announce funding in support of the Charles Macdonald Concrete House Museum on Friday. Mr. Blois will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Friday, October 6, 2023
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Charles Macdonald Concrete House Museum
19 Saxon Street
Centreville, Nova ScotiaSOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]
Share this article