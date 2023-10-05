Member of Parliament Kody Blois will announce support for this heritage building and free museum

CENTREVILLE, NS, Oct 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Kody Blois, Member of Parliament (Kings–Hants), alongside the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, will announce funding in support of the Charles Macdonald Concrete House Museum on Friday. Mr. Blois will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Friday, October 6, 2023

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Charles Macdonald Concrete House Museum

19 Saxon Street

Centreville, Nova ScotiaSOURCE Canadian Heritage

