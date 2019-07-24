Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for local steel and aluminum businesses

SURREY, BC, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new funding that will help local companies in the steel and aluminum sector scale up and access new markets.

Date: July 25, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: Menzies Metal Products

19370 – 60 Avenue

Surrey, British Columbia

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Ben Stanford, Regional Communications Manager, Western Economic Diversification Canada, 604-365-8050, ben.stanford@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

