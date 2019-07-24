Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for local steel and aluminum businesses Français
Jul 24, 2019, 13:48 ET
SURREY, BC, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new funding that will help local companies in the steel and aluminum sector scale up and access new markets.
Date:
July 25, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
Menzies Metal Products
