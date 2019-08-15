Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurship in the North Français

News provided by

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Aug 15, 2019, 12:28 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories (NWT) Michael McLeod, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at the Northern Farm Training Institute (NFTI) to highlight an investment in skills growth and building capacity for Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurs.

Event
Announcement

Date
August 16, 2019

Time
11:30 a.m. (local time)

Location
Northern Farm Training Institute (NFTI)
20015 Mackenzie Hwy
Hay River, NWT

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.agr.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurship in the North

News provided by

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Aug 15, 2019, 12:28 ET