Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurship in the North

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories (NWT) Michael McLeod, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at the Northern Farm Training Institute (NFTI) to highlight an investment in skills growth and building capacity for Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurs.

Event

Announcement

Date

August 16, 2019

Time

11:30 a.m. (local time)

Location

Northern Farm Training Institute (NFTI)

20015 Mackenzie Hwy

Hay River, NWT

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.agr.gc.ca/

