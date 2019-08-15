Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurship in the North Français
Aug 15, 2019, 12:28 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories (NWT) Michael McLeod, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at the Northern Farm Training Institute (NFTI) to highlight an investment in skills growth and building capacity for Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurs.
Event
Announcement
Date
August 16, 2019
Time
11:30 a.m. (local time)
Location
Northern Farm Training Institute (NFTI)
20015 Mackenzie Hwy
Hay River, NWT
