Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for 2SLGBTQI+ Organizations in Alberta and Manitoba

Women and Gender Equality Canada

Oct 15, 2024, 15:06 ET

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 17, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will make an announcement supporting 2SLGBTQI+ organizations in Alberta and Manitoba.

Date:             

October 17, 2024 


Time:             

1:00 p.m. MDT


Location:    

Venue 308
Suite #110 308 11th Ave SE
Calgary, AB, T2G 0Y2


Notes for media: Members of the media who wish to attend this event in-person or virtually must register by 12:00 p.m. MDT on October 17, 2024, by emailing [email protected]

Contacts: Angie Rutera, Communications Assistant, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]

