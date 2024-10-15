Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for 2SLGBTQI+ Organizations in Alberta and Manitoba Français
News provided byWomen and Gender Equality Canada
Oct 15, 2024, 15:06 ET
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 17, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will make an announcement supporting 2SLGBTQI+ organizations in Alberta and Manitoba.
Date:
October 17, 2024
Time:
1:00 p.m. MDT
Location:
Venue 308
Notes for media: Members of the media who wish to attend this event in-person or virtually must register by 12:00 p.m. MDT on October 17, 2024, by emailing [email protected].
SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada
Contacts: Angie Rutera, Communications Assistant, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]
