CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 17, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will make an announcement supporting 2SLGBTQI+ organizations in Alberta and Manitoba.

Date: October 17, 2024



Time: 1:00 p.m. MDT



Location: Venue 308

Suite #110 308 11th Ave SE

Calgary, AB, T2G 0Y2





Notes for media: Members of the media who wish to attend this event in-person or virtually must register by 12:00 p.m. MDT on October 17, 2024, by emailing [email protected].

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Angie Rutera, Communications Assistant, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]