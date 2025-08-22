COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to advance homegrown, sustainable technologies.

Zoe Royer, Member of Parliament for Port Moody-Coquitlam, will also provide remarks.

A map of British Columbia with text that reads: Media Advisory, Coquitlam, BC. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Event: The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), will announce investments to drive local business growth, create jobs, and build a strong, resilient Canadian economy.



Date: Monday, August 25, 2025



Time: 10:00 am PT

Please RSVP to Renée LeBlanc Proctor for event location details.

Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]