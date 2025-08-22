Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments that will spur innovation and business growth in Coquitlam Français
News provided byPacific Economic Development Canada
Aug 22, 2025, 13:38 ET
COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to advance homegrown, sustainable technologies.
Zoe Royer, Member of Parliament for Port Moody-Coquitlam, will also provide remarks.
Event:
The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), will announce investments to drive local business growth, create jobs, and build a strong, resilient Canadian economy.
Date:
Monday, August 25, 2025
Time:
10:00 am PT
Please RSVP to Renée LeBlanc Proctor for event location details.
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada
Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]
