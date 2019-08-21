Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments in cleantech projects Français

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce funding for Canadian cleantech companies across the country, ensuring Canada's continued global leadership in the industry.

Date:

Thursday, August 22, 2019



Time:

10:30 a.m. (ET)


Location:

Savormetrics
Xerox Research Centre of Canada
2660 Speakman Drive
Mississauga, Ontario

