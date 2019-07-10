Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce investment in skills and training for young researchers

ST. JOHN'S, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Science and Sport, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, will announce a new investment to provide the next generation of Canada's science and engineering leaders with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

Parliamentary Secretary Young will be joined by Nick Whalen, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, representatives from Memorial University, a representative of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), as well as researchers and students who will benefit from the new funding. Following the announcement, there will be a tour of the Northern Region Persistent Organic Pollution Control Laboratory, led by Dr. Bing Chen.

Date: July 11, 2019



Time: Announcement – 9:30 a.m. (NDT)

Tour – 10:00 a.m. (NDT)



Location: S.J. Carew (Engineering) Building

Memorial University of Newfoundland

240 Prince Phillip Drive

St. John's, NL

SOURCE NSERC

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, media@nserc-crsng.gc.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Tel.: 343-291-1777, E-mail: ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca