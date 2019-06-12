Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce historic investments in college-industry research partnerships Français

BARRIE, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will make an announcement highlighting research and innovation partnerships between Canadian colleges and local businesses at Georgian College.

The announcement will be preceded by a tour of the Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre. Minister Duncan will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.

Date:

June 13, 2019


Time:

Tour: 9:30 a.m. (ET)
Announcement: 10:00 a.m. (ET)


Location:

Georgian College
1 Georgian Drive
Peter B. Moore, Advanced Technology Centre
ABSC Event Space, Room N302B
Barrie, Ontario

                                   

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Valérie Levert-Gagnon, Media and Public Affairs Officer, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Tel.: 613-996-2341, Email: media@nserc-crsng.gc.ca

