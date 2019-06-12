Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce historic investments in college-industry research partnerships

BARRIE, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will make an announcement highlighting research and innovation partnerships between Canadian colleges and local businesses at Georgian College.

The announcement will be preceded by a tour of the Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre. Minister Duncan will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: June 13, 2019



Time: Tour: 9:30 a.m. (ET)

Announcement: 10:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Georgian College

1 Georgian Drive

Peter B. Moore, Advanced Technology Centre

ABSC Event Space, Room N302B

Barrie, Ontario

SOURCE NSERC

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Valérie Levert-Gagnon, Media and Public Affairs Officer, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Tel.: 613-996-2341, Email: media@nserc-crsng.gc.ca