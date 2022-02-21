Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to improve access to air transportation and support regional air transportation ecosystems
Feb 21, 2022, 14:30 ET
KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada will provide details on funding to support the post-COVID recovery of regional air transportation ecosystems.
Following remarks, Minister Sajjan will be available to answer questions from the media.
Event:
Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to support regional air transportation ecosystems
Date:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m. PT
Location:
Observation Deck
Kelowna International Airport
5533 Airport Way
Kelowna, British Columbia
V1V 1S1
Media are encouraged to RSVP if they plan to attend.
IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Facemasks must be worn and all public health guidelines must be respected at all times.
For further information: Lynsey Brothers, Pacific Economic Development Canada, 236-334-1517, [email protected]
