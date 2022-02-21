Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to improve access to air transportation and support regional air transportation ecosystems

News provided by

Pacific Economic Development Canada

Feb 21, 2022, 14:30 ET

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada will provide details on funding to support the post-COVID recovery of regional air transportation ecosystems.

Following remarks, Minister Sajjan will be available to answer questions from the media.

Media Advisory - Kelowna, British Columbia (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Media Advisory - Kelowna, British Columbia (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Event:

Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to support regional air transportation ecosystems


Date:

Tuesday, February 22, 2022


Time:

10:00 a.m. PT


Location:

Observation Deck

Kelowna International Airport

5533 Airport Way

Kelowna, British Columbia

V1V 1S1

Media are encouraged to RSVP if they plan to attend.

IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Facemasks must be worn and all public health guidelines must be respected at all times.

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Lynsey Brothers, Pacific Economic Development Canada, 236-334-1517, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Pacific Economic Development Canada