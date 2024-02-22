Minister Khera will announce funding for Black-led organizations in Halifax.

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, will make an important funding announcement on Friday. Minister Khera will be joined by the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament (Halifax).

Please note that all details are subject to change without notice. All times are local.

Journalists wishing to attend this event must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their media outlet to [email protected] by 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 23. Details on how to attend will be provided afterward.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Friday, February 23, 2024

TIME:

10:30 a.m.

