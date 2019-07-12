Media Advisory - Government of Canada Invests in Whistler Passive House Affordable Rental Building

WHISTLER, BC, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Whistler.

Media are invited to join Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Jack Crompton, Mayor of Whistler and Marla Zucht, General Manager, Whistler Housing Authority.

Date: July 15, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m.



Location: 1020 Legacy Way Whistler, BC

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Leonard Catling, CMHC Media Relations, 604-787-1787, LCATLING@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

