Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces funding to reduce pesticide use in greenhouse sector
Aug 14, 2019, 12:09 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, will be visiting the Centre de recherche agroalimentaire de Mirabel to announce funding to reduce pesticide use in greenhouse production.
Event
Announcement
Date
August 15, 2019
Time
10:30 (local time)
Location
Centre de recherche agroalimentaire de Mirabel
9850, De Belle-Rivière street
Mirabel, Quebec
J7N 2X8
Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
Share this article