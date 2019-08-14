Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces funding to reduce pesticide use in greenhouse sector

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, will be visiting the Centre de recherche agroalimentaire de Mirabel to announce funding to reduce pesticide use in greenhouse production.

Event

Announcement

Date

August 15, 2019

Time

10:30 (local time)

Location

Centre de recherche agroalimentaire de Mirabel

9850, De Belle-Rivière street

Mirabel, Quebec

J7N 2X8

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

