Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces funding for PEI mussel industry

Jul 17, 2019, 12:41 ET
MORELL, PE, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding to help expand global markets for Island mussels.
Event
Announcement
Date
July 18, 2019
Time
11:00 a.m. (local time)
Location
PEI Mussel King
Red Point Road
Morell, PEI C0A 1S0
Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
Share this article