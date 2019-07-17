Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces funding for PEI mussel industry

MORELL, PE, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding to help expand global markets for Island mussels.

Event

Announcement

Date

July 18, 2019

Time

11:00 a.m. (local time)

Location

PEI Mussel King

Red Point Road

Morell, PEI C0A 1S0

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

