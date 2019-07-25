Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces funding for blueberry industry

OTTAWA, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will join the Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture and Land, to announce funding to support innovation for Canada's blueberry industry.

Event

Announcement

Date

July 26, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m. (local time)

Location

41 MacEwen Road North

Morell, PE C0A 1S0

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Katie Hawkins, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, katie.hawkins@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-290-3896; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

