Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces funding for blueberry industry

Jul 25, 2019, 11:45 ET
OTTAWA, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will join the Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture and Land, to announce funding to support innovation for Canada's blueberry industry.
July 26, 2019
10:00 a.m. (local time)
41 MacEwen Road North
Morell, PE C0A 1S0
