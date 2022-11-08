FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the province of New Brunswick will be making an announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, the Honourable Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick Minister of Social Development, and the Honourable Jill Green, Minister responsible for Housing and MLA for Fredericton North, for the announcement.

Date: November 9th, 2022







Time: 2:30 PM AT







Location: 245 Westmorland Street,



Fredericton, NB

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]