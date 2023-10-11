CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 12, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Tanya Fir, Alberta's Minister for Arts, Culture, and Status of Women, will make an announcement supporting the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in Alberta.

Date: October 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. MDT Location: Fear is Not Love Calgary

500 - 1509 Centre Street SW

Calgary, AB T2G 2E6

Notes for media: Members of the media who wish to attend this event must email [email protected] by 12:00 p.m. MDT on October 12, 2023, to receive the registration information.

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts: Nanki Singh, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 819-665-2632, [email protected]; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]