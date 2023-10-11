Media advisory - Government of Canada and Province of Alberta to Announce Bilateral Agreement for the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence Français
11 Oct, 2023, 10:01 ET
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 12, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Tanya Fir, Alberta's Minister for Arts, Culture, and Status of Women, will make an announcement supporting the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in Alberta.
Date:
October 12, 2023
Time:
1:00 p.m. MDT
Location:
Fear is Not Love Calgary
Notes for media: Members of the media who wish to attend this event must email [email protected] by 12:00 p.m. MDT on October 12, 2023, to receive the registration information.
