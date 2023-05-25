MILTON, ON, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Ontario will be making a housing announcement in Milton.

Media are invited to join Adam van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Ontario, and the Honourable Parm Gill, Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton, for the announcement.

Date: May 26, 2023



Time: 09:00 ET



Location: 70 Ontario Street North,

Milton, ON

L9T 2T1

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mahreen Dasoo, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]