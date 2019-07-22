Media Advisory - Government of Canada Action to Attract Workers to Agri-Food sector

Jul 22, 2019, 16:21 ET
OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will highlight programming to help address labour issues in the agri-food sector at the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers office in Leamington, Ontario.
July 23, 2019
1:00 p.m. (local time)
Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers
32 Seneca Road
Leamington, ON N8H 5H7
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Katie Hawkins, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, katie.hawkins@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-290-3896; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
