MEDIA ADVISORY - George Brown College Casa Loma Campus Closed Due to Power Outage

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - George Brown College is experiencing a power outage at its Casa Loma campus due to an external transformer issue.

All in-person classes, clinics, shops and labs are cancelled for the day at Casa Loma. On-campus Continuing Education classes at Casa Loma are also cancelled.

Online classes will run as scheduled.

The child care centre is also closed, and early childhood education (ECE) placements are cancelled for the day at Casa Loma.

Further updates, including the status of the Casa Loma campus for this weekend, will be posted as soon as they are available on our website and social media channels.

For further updates, please visit the George Brown website at www.georgebrown.ca

