MEDIA ADVISORY - George Brown College and Fashion Tech Startup SIXR to release World's First Hoodie with Incentives to Keep Clothing out of Landfills

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, January 23, 2023, Toronto's George Brown College (GBC) and startup SIXR are set to release "FOR TOMORROW" – the world's first sustainable hoodie collection that aims to keep clothing out of landfills and gives consumers incentives for eco-conscious purchases.

The new collection is thanks to a trailblazing partnership between GBC students, GBC's Brookfield Sustainability Institute and SIXR.

Members of the media are invited to learn about the motivation behind the initiative, the unique features of the FOR TOMORROW hoodie and the immersive experience offered through the SIXR app.

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024



Time: 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (ET)



Location: Daphne Cockwell Centre for Health Sciences

2nd floor auditorium (room 237)

51 Dockside Dr.

Toronto, Ontario

M5A 1B6

For further information: Members of the media who are interested in attending the event or would like to interview speakers are asked to RSVP to: Joyann Callender, Senior Manager External Communications, [email protected] or Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, [email protected]