MEDIA ADVISORY - George Brown College and Fashion Tech Startup SIXR to release World's First Hoodie with Incentives to Keep Clothing out of Landfills
Jan 18, 2024, 16:56 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, January 23, 2023, Toronto's George Brown College (GBC) and startup SIXR are set to release "FOR TOMORROW" – the world's first sustainable hoodie collection that aims to keep clothing out of landfills and gives consumers incentives for eco-conscious purchases.
The new collection is thanks to a trailblazing partnership between GBC students, GBC's Brookfield Sustainability Institute and SIXR.
Members of the media are invited to learn about the motivation behind the initiative, the unique features of the FOR TOMORROW hoodie and the immersive experience offered through the SIXR app.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
|
Time:
|
7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
Daphne Cockwell Centre for Health Sciences
|
2nd floor auditorium (room 237)
|
51 Dockside Dr.
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
M5A 1B6
SOURCE George Brown College
For further information: Members of the media who are interested in attending the event or would like to interview speakers are asked to RSVP to: Joyann Callender, Senior Manager External Communications, [email protected] or Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, [email protected]
Share this article