MEDIA ADVISORY - George Brown College and Alma School of Culinary Arts celebrate 20 years of partnership
Jan 30, 2024, 10:52 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Join us on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as Toronto's George Brown College and Alma School of Culinary Arts celebrate two decades of partnership. Join us for an evening of Italian food, wine, and culture.
Our Advanced Italian Culinary Arts students, fresh from their December trip to Italy, will craft a menu for the evening's walk-around reception. They'll be joined by distinguished guest chefs from Italy, program alumni, selected restaurant partners, and renowned Italian brands.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
|
Time:
|
6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (ET)
|
Location:
|
George Brown College Grand Atrium
SOURCE George Brown College
For further information: Members of the media who are interested in attending the event are asked to contact: Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, Office of the President, [email protected]
Share this article