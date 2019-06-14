Media Advisory - Federal, provincial and territorial ministers to discuss common goals for unlocking tourism potential in Canada

HALIFAX, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Nova Scotia Minister of Business and Minister responsible for Tourism Nova Scotia—co-chairs of this year's Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers (CCTM)—will hold a joint media availability following the full-day CCTM meeting taking place in Halifax.

The CCTM will discuss the economic potential of the visitor economy and address the key challenges faced by the tourism sector.

Date: Monday, June 17, 2019



Time: 3:15 p.m.



Location: Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel

Nova Scotia Boardroom

1919 Upper Water Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Dial-in information

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/U.S.): 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 4951031#

