MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN WINDSOR
News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Nov 17, 2024, 16:24 ET
WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Irek Kusmiercyzk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, Councillor Renaldo Agostino, City of Windsor, and Eric Hill, Executive Director of Can Am Urban Native Homes, for a housing announcement.
Date:
November 18, 2024
Time:
11:00 am ET
Location:
Windsor Avenue (Can-Am)
1517 Windsor Avenue
Windsor Ontario
N8X 3M3
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
