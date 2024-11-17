MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN WINDSOR

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Nov 17, 2024, 16:24 ET

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Irek Kusmiercyzk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, Councillor Renaldo Agostino, City of Windsor, and Eric Hill, Executive Director of Can Am Urban Native Homes, for a housing announcement.

Date:   

November 18, 2024


Time:

11:00 am ET


Location:   

Windsor Avenue (Can-Am)

1517 Windsor Avenue

Windsor Ontario

N8X 3M3

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)