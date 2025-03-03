News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 03, 2025, 17:30 ET
Mar 03, 2025, 17:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Stéphane Guiguère, Chief Executive Officer of Ottawa Community Housing (OCH), for a housing announcement.
|
Date:
|
March 4, 2025
|
Time:
|
2:00 PM ET
|
Location:
|
280 Rochester Street,
Ottawa, ON
K1R 7T4
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article