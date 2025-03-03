OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Stéphane Guiguère, Chief Executive Officer of Ottawa Community Housing (OCH), for a housing announcement.

Date: March 4, 2025



Time: 2:00 PM ET



Location: 280 Rochester Street, Ottawa, ON K1R 7T4

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]