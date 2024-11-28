News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Nov 28, 2024, 13:00 ET
Nov 28, 2024, 13:00 ET
HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join:
|
Date:
|
November 29th, 2024
|
Time:
|
1:00 pm ET
|
Location:
|
257 King William Street,
Hamilton, ON
L8R 1B1
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article