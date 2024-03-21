MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN GRAND BAY-WESTFIELD

GRAND BAY-WESTFIELD, NB, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Brittany Merrifield, Mayor of the Town of Grand Bay–Westfield, for a housing announcement.

Date: March 22, 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. (AT) Location: Brundage Point River Centre 4 Ferry Road Grand Bay-Westfield, NB E5K 0A8

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]