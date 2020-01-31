Media Advisory - February Events at Indigo: Join Author and Cohost of The Social Cynthia Loyst in Conversation, Plus, Catana Chetwynd Discusses Her New Collection Of Comics

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in February. i

IN PERSON: JESSICA CUNSOLO

Join Wattpad sensation Jessica Cunsolo (aka Ava Violet) for a book signing and meet & greet to celebrate the launch of her debut novel, She's With Me.

Date and location:

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m.



--



INDIGO PRESENTS: TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU

Join us as we celebrate the release of the Netflix film To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to To All The Boys I've Loved Before. This exclusive in-store experience includes a hand lettering workshop with Erica Pinto (of EP Lettering) learning how to write beautiful love letters like Lara Jean. Plus, take home a copy of the book P.S. I Still Love You, signed by Jenny Han, and receive two tickets to the advance screening on Thursday, February 6 at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

* The advance screening will take place at TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St W, 7 p.m. Film tickets will not be available at the theatre and must be picked up at Indigo Hillcrest on the day of the event, February 1.

Ticket Price: $38 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Hillcrest

Richmond Hill ON

Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: THE GUMBOOT KIDS



Join us for a fun, interactive, and musical event with CBC Kids' hit program Scout & The Gumboot Kids to celebrate their new Nature Mystery series for young readers. Meet life-size characters Scout and Daisy as they explore the wonders of nature through songs and story time, along with the authors and co-creators of the show, Tara Hungerford and Eric Hogan. Following the event, there will be a book signing and an opportunity to get your photo taken with Scout and Daisy!

Date and location:

Chapters Brampton

Brampton, ON

Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 p.m.

--



INDIGO X HER-PEOPLE

Join us during our February 2020 Relax, Unwind & Indulge experience! In partnership with her-people, we're bringing the best parts of travelling to you for the ultimate staycation. Each week, you can expect thoughtfully curated ice breakers, facilitated group conversations and other moments to connect meaningfully, in addition to three workshops.



Week 1: Spa DIY

Week 2: Introduction to Flat Lay Photography

Week 3: Wine & Cheese Pairing

Week 4: her-pages book club discussion

To purchase tickets and for full event details on Vancouver click here, Toronto here

(Please note the Toronto event is now Sold Out)

Ticket Price: $195 + tax & service fees



Dates and locations:

Indigo Robson

Vancouver, BC

February 5, 12, 19, 26 2020

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Indigo Bay and Bloor

Toronto, ON

February 5, 12, 19, 26 2020

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

*Please note that this event is SOLD OUT

--

IN CONVERSATION: CATAN AND JOHN OF CATAN COMICS

Join bestselling author of Little Moments of Love, Catana Chetwynd and her fiancé John, to talk about her new collection of comics that capture the relatable snapshots of romantic life featured in Snug: A Collection Of Comics About Dating Your Best Friend. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene.

Limit of two (2) tickets per person.

Ticket price includes one (1) signed copy of Snug: A Collection of Comics About Dating Your Best Friend .

. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband on the day of the event at the hosting store.

Individuals must have a wristband to join the signing lineup.

Candid photography is permitted from the line.

Ticket Price: $20 for a single ticket, $30 for couple's ticket

Buy tickets here

Dates and locations:

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 7 p.m.

*Please note this event is SOLD OUT

Indigo Bay and Bloor

Toronto, ON

Friday, February 7, 2020 at 7 p.m.



--

IN PERSON: MARY BERG

Join Master Chef Canada winner and host of Mary's Kitchen Crush, Mary Berg, as she signs copies of her latest book, Kitchen Party: Effortless Recipes for Every Occasion.



Date and location:

Chapters Ajax

Ajax, ON

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7 p.m.

--



IN PERSON: KELLEY ARMSTRONG

Join New York Times bestselling author Kelley Armstrong as she signs copies of her latest thrilling novel, Alone in the Wild: A Rockton Thriller.



Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of Alone in The Wild: A Rockton Thriller to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.

to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca. Posed photography and backlist are permitted.

Date and location:

Chapters South London

London, ON

Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: CELIA KRAMPIEN

Join local author Celia Krampien as she celebrates the release of her debut picture book, Sunny, with a story time and book signing.

Date and location:

Chapters St. Catharines

St. Catharines, ON

Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1 p.m.

--

INDIGOBABY X MOMSTO PRESENTS: THE TRUE MEANING OF YOUR CHILD'S BEHAVIOUR

Join Tia Slightham, founder of Parenting Solutions and bestselling author of You've Got This, Mama, to uncover the real reasons why kids tantrum or refuse to cooperate and listen. Explore positive ways to decrease the daily struggles we all encounter as parents. Learn, have fun with your baby, and meet other moms. Stroller parking available.

RSVP here

Date and location:

Indigo Sherway Gardens

Toronto, ON

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENT: AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE WITH CYNTHIA LOYST

Join author and cohost of The Social, Cynthia Loyst in conversation with Lainey Lui to discuss her personal lifestyle book, Find Your Pleasure: The Art Of Living A More Joyful Life. Through this intimate conversation and interactive guided pleasure workshop, you will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Cynthia as she shares her best advice, actions, and activities with you to enhance the pleasure and wellbeing in all aspects of your life. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene.

Limit of two (2) tickets per person.

Ticket price includes one (1) signed copy of Find Your Pleasure: The Art of Living A More Joyful Life . The book will be provided at the event.

. The book will be provided at the event. Ticket price includes one (1) Indigo Wellness Swag bag per customer. The bag will be provided at the event.

Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband on the day of the event at the hosting store.

Individuals must have a wristband to join the signing lineup.

Memorabilia is not permitted at this event and will not be signed.

Ticket Price: $45 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here for Toronto, here for Barrie, and here for Calgary

Dates and locations:

Indigo Bay and Bloor

Toronto, ON

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENT: AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE WITH CYNTHIA LOYST

Join author and cohost of The Social, Cynthia Loyst in conversation with Jann Arden to discuss her personal lifestyle book, Find Your Pleasure: The Art Of Living A More Joyful Life. Through this intimate conversation and interactive guided pleasure workshop, you will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Cynthia as she shares her best advice, actions, and activities with you to enhance the pleasure and wellbeing in all aspects of your life. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene.

Limit of two (2) tickets per person.

Ticket price includes one (1) signed copy of Find Your Pleasure: The Art of Living A More Joyful Life . The book will be provided at the event.

. The book will be provided at the event. Ticket price includes one (1) Indigo Wellness Swag bag per customer. The bag will be provided at the event.

Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband on the day of the event at the hosting store.

Individuals must have a wristband to join the signing lineup.

Memorabilia is not permitted at this event and will not be signed.

Ticket Price: $45 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here for Barrie and here for Calgary

Indigo Barrie

Barrie, ON

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Indigo Chinook

Calgary, AB

Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: EVA HOLLAND

Join CBC's Dave White in conversation with local author Eva Holland as they discuss her book, Nerve: A Personal Journey Through The Science of Fear. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Coles Chilkoot Centre Shopping Mall

Whitehorse, Yukon

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 6 p.m.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

