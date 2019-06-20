Media advisory - Family Housing Project Underway in Saskatoon Français
Jun 20, 2019, 20:22 ET
SASKATOON, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of the City of Saskatoon, a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Toby Esterby, Executive Director of SaskNative Rentals Inc., will officially break ground for six new affordable housing units in various locations in Saskatoon for families who are experiencing disabilities.
|
Date:
|
June 21, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Place:
|
119 Brown Crescent
Alternate location (poor weather):
SaskNative Rentals Inc. office at 1715 11th Street West
Free parking available on Avenue R south
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Leya Moore, Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, leya.moore@gov.sk.ca
