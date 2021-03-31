MEDIA ADVISORY: Facebook Live with Dr. Theresa Tam - Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions Answered

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Working with the Government of Canada, today at 1-1:30PM ET, Facebook Canada is hosting Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions Answered, a Facebook Live event with Canada's top doctors to connect millions of Canadians with trusted COVID-19 vaccine information. The event is free to attend and anyone can join: https://www.facebook.com/facebookappCanada

Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic last March, Facebook has connected over 2 billion people all around the world to COVID information from health authorities. Now, as COVID-19 vaccines begin to roll out, Facebook is using its scale to connect billions of people with accurate health information about these vaccines.

WHAT: Facebook Live with Canada's top doctors, including Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, to answer Canadians' COVID-19 vaccine questions.

WHO:

Dr. Theresa Tam , Canada's Chief Public Health Officer

, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo , Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer

, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Evan Adams , Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Indigenous Services Canada

, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Indigenous Services Canada Dr. Supriya Sharma , Chief Medical Advisor, Health Canada

, Chief Medical Advisor, Health Canada Samantha Yammine , PhD, neuroscientist, molecular biologist and popular science communicator known as Science Sam

, PhD, neuroscientist, molecular biologist and popular science communicator known as Science Sam Danielle Nadin , CIHR Institute of Gender and Health

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

1 to 1:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Live on Facebook Canada's Page: https://www.facebook.com/facebookappCanada

Canadians can now let friends and family know about their plans to get the #CovidVaccine by adding a frame on their Facebook profile picture: When it's my turn, I'll get the COVID-19 vaccine OR I got the COVID-19 vaccine .

About Facebook Canada

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. More than 24 million Canadians use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family, to discover what's going on in the world, and to share and express what matters to them. Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook Inc. All other brand or product names

