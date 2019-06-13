Media Advisory - Empire Company Limited Advisory of Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

STELLARTON, NS, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 results on June 27, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The release will be followed by a conference call beginning at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) with senior management.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

(416) 764-8688

(888) 390-0546

To secure a line, please call 10 minutes prior to the conference call. You will be placed on hold until the conference call begins. The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen mode only. You may also listen to a live audiocast of the conference call by visiting the "Quick Links" section of the Company's website located at www.empireco.ca.

Replay will be available until midnight, July 11, 2019, or on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call. To access the archived conference call, please dial (888) 390-0541 and enter access code 530463.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $24.8 billion in annualized sales and $9.3 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 125,000 people.

For further information: Media Contact: Cynthia Thompson, Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Sobeys Inc., (902) 752-8371 ext. 8455; Investor Contact: Katie Brine, CPA, CA, CBV, CPIR, Director, Investor Relations, Sobeys Inc., (905) 238-7124 ext. 2092

